Mauritius: Prime Minister Addresses the Nation On National Day 2017

press release

"My vision is to make Mauritius a rainbow nation, an inclusive nation where all the different ethnic groups work peacefully, hand in hand, where all people are treated similarly, unhampered by artificial barriers or prejudices or preferences, a country where the people live healthily amidst a clean environment, and where women are treated with respect and dignity".

This was the gist of the message to the Nation of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 12 March 2017 on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Independence Day and 25th anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius.

Mr Jugnauth pointed out that economic indicators show that Mauritius is progressing since last year and underscored the need for added efforts to sustain the economic growth. Unemployment has decreased, he said, adding there has been a drop in inflation since the last 30 years, while our reserve in foreign exchange has increased by Rs 52 billion since 2014. These figures show that the economy is stronger and will continue to grow with new developments expected with the Blue economy and the African strategy, he added.

With regard to the progress achieved in Information Technology, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction that the IT sector can create more jobs and reinforce the competitiveness of Mauritius on the international scene. He also recalled that the Metro Express project which was launched on 10 March 2017 will, to a large extent, ease the traffic congestion problem.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of education while adding that the implementation of the Nine-Year Schooling Programme is a step forward in guaranteeing a holistic education to all children.

"We are convinced that with the Nine-Year Schooling, children will be more equipped to face challenges in our society', he said.

Addressing the youth population, the Prime Minister urged them to seek leisure activities which will help them to grow healthily. Make full use of the opportunities in education, sports, culture and other sectors which are being made available, he said.

Another sector where efforts are needed is the environment, said Mr Pravind Jugnauth. In this context, he mentioned the launch last week of the 'Moris mo zoli pei' while outlining the participatory role of citizens in maintaining a clean, healthy and safe environment. The population should take responsibility for the cleanliness of their immediate environment, their village or town and the whole country, said the Prime Minister. He further reiterated the determination of the government to combat the drug scourge in the society.

Mr Jugnauth concluded his address by stressing the importance for an equilibrium between economic objectives and social objectives. 'When our economy is progressing, everyone should benefit. This is the condition for social peace. My dream is that everyone should realize that the fight against poverty is not only economical. It warrants a change in our mentality', he said.