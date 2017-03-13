African Media - Kudos From Egyptian President

Some African journalists visiting Egypt were received in audience yesterday in Cairo by the Egyptian Head of State.

President Abdel Fattah al- Sissi of Egypt has described the media as an indispensable catalyst of development and cooperation between African countries. The Egyptian leader made this declaration to 37 media professionals from different African countries who have been visiting his country since 26 February 2017. Sharing in a relaxed mood with the journalists in the presidency of the Republic of Egypt, the Egyptian Head of State said the media plays a very important role in the enlightenment and sensitization of the population. Abdel Fattah al-Sissi said African nations face common problems which must be tackled through cooperation and the press has an important role to play in educating the public to act positively. "I am happy that Egypt is coming back to Africa and we would not hesitate to share with our African brothers what we believe can enable them to meet their development goals," he assured the newsmen. " In all this we need peace and political stability for without peace we cannot forge ahead in education, agriculture, health and trade", he noted.

The Egyptian President regretted that in spite of this challenge to work together, some citizens find themselves in terror groups like Boko Haram and destroy instead of constructing. We therefore must cooperate to see that these sadists do not keep us behind while other nations of the world are progressing, he said, adding that this challenge calls for commitment and patriotism on the part of all citizens because without this peace, it is difficult to fight the enemy.

During the question and answer period, President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi made it clear that unlike the struggle of liberation era in the 1960s, the struggle this time is for development. Consequently, there is need for hard work and greater commitment at all levels. The Egyptian President hopes that a lot more can be achieved through cooperation among African leaders. The contact between the Egyptian Head of State and the Africa media shows the importance he attaches to the role of the media in fostering development. Details on the Egyptian tour by the African media practitioners and the audience with the Egyptian leader in our subsequent editions