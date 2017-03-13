Nigeria: 40 Labourers Nabbed Stealing Borno IDPs Building Materials

Maiduguri — Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 40 persons for allegedly stealing building materials belonging to the Borno State government.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who confirmed this to Daily Trust in Maiduguri yesterday, said the culprits were working on the reconstruction of Bama town.

He said: "We intercepted various building materials and household furniture/equipment amounting to several millions of Naira from agents of contractors and labourers. 40 persons were arrested in connection with the stolen materials meant to rebuild Bama. The culprits and the goods were handed over to Borno State government through the Commissioner of Reconstruction, Resettlements and Rehabilitation because we don't have facility to accommodate such huge number of people," Abdullahi said, adding that the suspects dug holes to bury the materials which the state government procured to facilitate rebuilding of houses destroyed by insurgents.

"But these bad elements are sabotaging this laudable effort," he said.