Namibia: Mercy for Woman Convicted of Murder Attempt

THE trial of Windhoek businesswoman Susanne Hoff, who has been convicted of attempting to have her estranged husband murdered, ended on a note of mercy in the Windhoek Regional Court on Friday, when she was sentenced to a fine and a period of community service.

After telling Hoff that mercy was an element to be taken into account when determining a sentence for a convicted offender, magistrate Alexis Diergaardt sentenced her to a fine of N$30 000 or to serve a six-year prison term, and also to two years' imprisonment, suspended in full for a period of five years.

The suspension of the two-year jail term is on condition that Hoff should perform 300 hours of community service at the Hope Village children's home in Katutura, Windhoek, and is not again convicted of attempted murder committed during the five-year period of the suspension.

While a court should not flinch from firmness where it was called for when an offender had to be sentenced, it should also approach its task with a humane and compassionate understanding of human frailties, and mercy should be seen as an element in the determination of an appropriate punishment, magistrate Diergaardt remarked.

Hoff (56) was sentenced two weeks after she was acquitted on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and instead convicted of attempted murder, in connection with her hatching of a failed plot to have her husband killed near the end of 2011.

In her verdict, magistrate Diergaardt accepted evidence that Hoff had tried to recruit hired killers to have her husband, Khomas Hochland farmer Egbert Hoff, murdered in November 2011.

While rejecting Hoff's version that she did nothing more than trying to catch her husband selling stud horses belonging to her, the magistrate found that Hoff could not be convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, because the supposed hired killers she engaged told the court they never actually intended to go through with the suggested murder.

Telling Hoff that she decided not to send her directly to prison, magistrate Diergaardt added during the sentencing that she would instead be given an opportunity to use her education and skills to help other people realise the value of a human life. Hoff had the potential to be an asset to the community, the magistrate remarked. She also said she was taking into account that Hoff had been the victim of physical and emotional abuse in her marriage. Hoff testified during the trial that her husband assaulted her during their marriage, and that she decided thereafter that she would have to divorce him.

Hoff has to complete the community service at the children's home within 12 months, and she may not discuss details of her private life with the children at Hope Village, magistrate Diergaardt said at the end of the sentencing.

Following her arrest at the end of November 2011, Hoff was kept in custody for more than four months before she was granted bail in April 2012.

Hoff was represented by lawyers Esi Schimming-Chase and Karin Klazen during her trial. Samantha Diergaardt prosecuted.