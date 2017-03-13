Nigeria: Find Jobs for Our Youths, Ona of Abaji Tells Council Boss

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, has called on the chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, to find jobs for the teeming youths of the council.

Alhaji Adamu made the call at his palace when the council chairman, Abdurahman Ajiya, secretary of the council, Alhaji Kamal Adamu Shuaibu, and the Dan-Masanin Abaji, Alhaji Salihu Kakamba, joined the traditional ruler to observe the Juma'at prayers in the area on Friday.

The traditional ruler said there was need for the council chairman to engage the youths through skill acquisition so that they will become self-reliant and cater for themselves and their immediate families.

"It is not only going to school to acquire certificates in order to get white collar jobs that matters. So try and get jobs for the youth," he said.

The chairman told the chief that youths and women empowerment was among the priority of his administration which programme, he said, had already been captured in the council's 2017 budget.