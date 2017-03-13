11 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Good Spirits After Hospital Admission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is in good spirits, despite still being in hospital, her spokesperson Victor Dlamini told News24 on Saturday.

"She is absolutely fine and doing great. I am sure that the doctors will discharge her very soon," Dlamini said.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Dlamini said he had been spending a lot of time with Madikizela-Mandela.

"She is in good spirits and just yesterday [Friday] we were looking at some photos on my phone," he said.

On Friday, he said Madikizela-Mandela was at the hospital for a routine check when her doctors recommended that she stay overnight for observation.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the hospital briefly in December for observation.

In April last year, she was in hospital after undergoing back surgery.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mandela Assassination Plot 'Covered Up' - Top Cop

The investigation into a suspected plot by cops to kill former president Nelson Mandela at his 1994 inauguration was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.