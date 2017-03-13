13 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Minister Defends 'Expertise' of Prasa Interim Board Members

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Transport Minister Appoints Interim Prasa Board

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has defended her choice of Prasa interim board members, saying that the individuals had a wide range of expertise.

Peters named the interim board members on Monday, with notable names such as former CEO of Sanral Nazir Alli and her former spokesperson Tiyani Rikhotso.

She praised Ali for his work at Sanral, saying that he had done an excellent job and improved conditions at the road agency.

"We have put these names on the basis of their expertise and knowledge that they have. I don't know why it should be an issue. Ali was the CEO of Sanral, being an executive board members at Sanral, and did a good job to an extent were Sanral is now. He is on the board because of technical expertise."

She added that the department was busy with a process of establishing a permanent board. She said Rikhotso had expertise in public relations and he would add value to the board in that regard.

Other interim board members are former NUM secretary general Frans Baleni, Ronny Mkhwanazi, Natalie Skeepers, Constance Mahelo, Xolile George, and a representative from national Treasury.

George would retain his seat on the board, while the unnamed Treasury representative would replace Landon McMillan, she said.

Minister denies protecting Letsaolo

More on This

Peters dissolved the Prasa board last week following what she said were public spats between the board and former acting group CEO Collins Letsaolo.

"Continuing public spats between the board and Lestaolo, I resolved to dissolve the board."

She noted, "among others, the declining performance, lack of good governance, lack of financial prudence and the ever deteriorating public confidence due to spates of infighting".

Peters denied allegations that her decision to dissolve the board was to protect Letsaolo.

"If it was a matter of protecting Lestaolo, I would have said Lestoalo must remain and the board must go. Letsaolo reverted back to his position at the Department of Transport. He is a Chief Finance Officer at the department."

Meanwhile, former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe has filed an urgent application with the High Court in Johannesburg to have the decision to dissolve the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa by the Minister of Transport set aside.

Molefe, along with the other fired directors of Prasa, has approached the court to review or declare the board's dissolution unlawful; to reinstate them to their former positions, and prevent an interim board from being appointed.

According to Molefe's founding affidavit, filed on Saturday, the decision to remove the board members and the notices of removal are "plainly unlawful and must be set aside" to prevent irremediable damage, uphold legality and vindicate public interest.

Source: News24

More on This

Prasa Board Spent Public Money Willy-Nilly - Minister Peters

Prasa's former board racked up irregular expenditure of R127m on an investigation into maladministration and corruption… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.