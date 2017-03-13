African National Congress Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza's announcement that he wants Julius Malema back in the ANC is merely a selfish attempt to raise his own profile, the Economic Freedom Fighters has said.

"The CIC Julius Malema will never be recruited into any political work, or formation by a kleptocrat like Mabuza. DD Mabuza represents everything that is wrong about the ruling party, he is like Zuma's first born kleptomaniac," EFF said in a statement.

Mabuza who is also the premier of the province, told the ANC Youth League provincial general council in Mbombela on Sunday, that the ANC was weaker without Malema.

"I myself am considering bringing Malema back into the ANC. I am following him. He might be talking too much, but it is better if he spoke like that in the ANC. When I bring him back you must welcome him," Mabuza said.

The EFF accused Mabuza of using Malema's name to gain traction for his own campaign ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December.

Some ANC members want Mabuza to get a top six position. Some had mentioned his name for deputy president.

In recent weeks, Mabuza has appeared to be building himself up as a unifier. He recently appeared with former ANC Youth league deputy president Ronald Lamola, who criticised him in the past.

Lamola competed against Collen Maine to become ANCYL leader in 2015, and lost. Maine had the support of the so-called "premier league" that included Mabuza and the Free State and North West premiers.

He was part of the #OccupyLuthulihouse group that march to the ANC headquarters in 2016 to demand that the ANC's national executive committee, including President Jacob Zuma, step down.

Source: News24