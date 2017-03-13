Nigeria: '2 Million Voters Risk Exclusion in Anambra Governorship' Poll

Awka — No fewer than two million people would be disenfranchised in Anambra State if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not carry out voter revalidation exercise before the November governorship elections, the National Conscience Party (NCP), has said.

The party, founded by late Chief Abdul-Ganiyu Fawehinmi, raised the alarm at the end of its South-East zonal meeting which held at the weekend in Awka.

In a communiqué endorsed by the party's South East zonal chairman, Prince Goodluck Obi and all the state's chairmen, the party asked the electoral umpire to hasten preparations for the election by releasing timetable for revalidation of voters' register and voter education.

The NCP said it had advised its members in the 326 wards in 21 local government areas to vote for its candidate during the governorship election.