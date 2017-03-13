Nigeria: Tenement Rate - Estate Managers Consider Legal Option

Estate managers are considering going to the Assessment Appeal Tribunal over the valuation rates released by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The president of EFAB Estate Landlords Association, Lokogoma, Gana Mohammed, gave the hint during an interactive session with the estate managers and AMAC officials on Saturday.

Gana, while noting that the rates were high, said should the estate owners agree under one umbrella, they could approach the tribunal within three weeks.

Folashade Ilori, manager of First Bank Valley View Estate, Gudu, said she was surprised that the area council could request for tenement rate after the managers provided road, electricity and other infrastructure.

"For a responsive government, as soon as they chart out an area and allocate the land, they put infrastructure. Someone else did that and they thought their right is to come and collect rate," she said.

Engr. Jide Ayanlere, said the area council should be able to present a road map for developing the estate, adding that estate owners within the council usually provided infrastructure within and outside their estates which was the responsibility of the council.

He said the council should consider Public Private Partnership in developing the district so as not to rely solely on the tenement rates in developing the district.

"You need to show that you are serious by doing something. Once we see that, we will believe," he said.

Responding the AMAC vice chairman, Lawrence Onuchukwu, who represented the council said it was ready to consider the plight of the residents in expending the rate judiciously.

He appealed to the estate owners and managers to do their part in developing the council, adding that the interface would be maintained toward sharing the plans of the council with them.