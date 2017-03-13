South Africa: Kings Lose Vulindlu for Sharks Trip

The Southern Kings had only one injury casualty following their Vodacom Super Rugby match against the Stormers on Saturday.

Centre Luzuko Vulindlu sustained a concussion in the side's 41-10 defeat, and, due to the normal concussion protocol, will be sidelined for a minimum of a week.

The 29-year-old will therefore miss the clash against his former Sharks side in Durban on Saturday (kick-off at 19:30).

Meanwhile, the Kings welcomed back lock Mzwanele Zito and scrumhalf Louis Schreuder to training on Monday.

The pair sustained concussions against the Sunwolves in Singapore on March 4 and will likely be available for selection this week should they get through their return to play protocol.

Locks Wandile Putuma and Sintu Manjezi, who have been recovering from knee niggles, have also fully recovered and are back at full training this week.

On the long-term injury list, flank CJ Velleman continues to make good progress with his knee rehabilitation and is expected back at training in April.

Lock Cameron Lindsay is doing well with his rehabilitation of his injured left knee which ruled him out for 12 weeks.

Team doctor Konrad von Hagen is pleased with the progress being made by scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen. Van Rooyen sustained an ankle injury in the match against the Sunwolves which required surgery in Pretoria last week.

Van Rooyen will be out of action for up to 12 weeks.

Source: Sport24