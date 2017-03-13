South Africa: Parliament - ANC Wants a Total Reset

analysis

A wholesale review of Parliament's structure is proposed in the ANC's Legislature and Governance Discussion Document released on Sunday. Like the proposal to centralise policy, planning, co-ordination and resource allocation in the presidency through a proposed "department of state policy and planning", the legislative review proposes centralisation: one Speaker of Parliament rather than the two presiding officers for the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and making the ANC Chief Whip the Chief Whip of Parliament, rather than recognising all represented political parties' chief whips. These are proposals that, if implemented, require constitutional changes. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The ANC's Legislature and Governance Discussion Document meanders from retaining political power "to preserve our democratic legacy and accelerate socio-economic transformation" to arguing that corruption must be "exposed and swift action taken, regardless of the seniority of the people involved", and wants to see state-owned entities (SOEs) as drivers of the developmental state and a single public service, whose members, like elected public representatives, "at all levels are barred from doing business with the state".

It's a wide field and, particularly, on inter-governmental relations a measure of frustration emerges not only between the lines. "The inter-governmental relations system reflects design issues...