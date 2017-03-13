12 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliament - ANC Wants a Total Reset

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: ANC Launches Policy Documents Ahead of Policy Conference
analysis

A wholesale review of Parliament's structure is proposed in the ANC's Legislature and Governance Discussion Document released on Sunday. Like the proposal to centralise policy, planning, co-ordination and resource allocation in the presidency through a proposed "department of state policy and planning", the legislative review proposes centralisation: one Speaker of Parliament rather than the two presiding officers for the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and making the ANC Chief Whip the Chief Whip of Parliament, rather than recognising all represented political parties' chief whips. These are proposals that, if implemented, require constitutional changes. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The ANC's Legislature and Governance Discussion Document meanders from retaining political power "to preserve our democratic legacy and accelerate socio-economic transformation" to arguing that corruption must be "exposed and swift action taken, regardless of the seniority of the people involved", and wants to see state-owned entities (SOEs) as drivers of the developmental state and a single public service, whose members, like elected public representatives, "at all levels are barred from doing business with the state".

It's a wide field and, particularly, on inter-governmental relations a measure of frustration emerges not only between the lines. "The inter-governmental relations system reflects design issues...

More on This

ANC Policy - Old Proposals in New Wrapping Paper, With a Dash of Perfume

The ANC does a superb job of navel gazing and self-criticism. It seems almost cathartic for the ANC to diagnose its… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.