Uganda: Law Council Summons Lawyer Over Clients' Cash

Kampala — The Law Council has summoned lawyer Robert Mukasa Lugalambi to explain why he has failed to pay his former clients proceeds of a case they won in court.

"The respondent is hereby issued with a notice to show cause why he should not be committed to prison for failure to comply with order of this committee," said Mr John Mary Kiwuuwa, the committee chair. Mr Mukasa is supposed to appear before the disciplinary committee on March 17.

The lawyer's woes resulted from a complaint by Ms Grace Bamurangye Bororoza in connection with proceeds of a 2010 judgement obtained by 168 people in the case against Gen David Tinyenfuza, Gen Kale Kayihura and the Attorney General, worth Shs191.3m and costs of Shs38.1m.

Through his law firm, Ms Mukasa-Lugalambi and Company Advocates and Solicitors, the families of nomadic herdsmen from the oil-rich Wanga area in Buliisa District challenged what they described as 'unlawful eviction' in 2007 by the then coordinator of Intelligence Services, Gen Tinyefuza. According to the complaint, Mr Lugalambi received the said money but failed to remit it to his clients.

On February 10, the committee ordered Mr Lugalambi to deduct his costs and pay his clients what is due to them. "Basing on his own admission, we hereby order him (Lugalambi) to pay the monies due to his clients without any further delay and thereafter render true accountability of the same," Mr Kiwuuwa ordered.

The payment was to be done within one month from the date of Kiwuuwa's directive. However, Mr Lugalambi did not appear before the disciplinary committee on the appointed date.

Prosecutor, Aaron Motoka told the committee that the said payment has not been completed.

Last month, the police arrested Mr Lugalambi and detained him at Kampala Central Police Station for alleged fraud in connection with the same claim. He was later released on bond pending completion of investigations. Upon a request from Mr Lugalabi's law firm, the Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine on March 9 asked the Chief Registrar for permission to use court premises to verify the claimants.