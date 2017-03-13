13 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Road Users Want Mandatory Vehicle Inspection Halted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — A group of road users have asked the government to halt the implementation and enforcement of the mandatory vehicle inspection by a private company, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS).

Mr Andrew Karamagi, a lawyer leading the group, said government is abdicating its duties by giving the services of vehicle inspection to a private company.

"Has the Uganda Police Inspector of Vehicles been rendered useless? Have the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and the Customs Department at Uganda Revenue Authority abandoned their roles of ensuring that all imported products are mandatorily inspected and their fitness for purpose established before they get into the market?" Mr Karamagi asked.

Policy

In July 2016, the government made inspection of motor vehicles compulsory at least once a year. The inspectors check 65 items on the vehicle and all must be beyond 50 per cent to accuracy.

The National Road Safety Council secretary, Mr Ronald Amanyire, says that neither police nor customs department or UNBS have the mandate to inspect vehicles.

"In addition, the Police Inspector of Vehicles is still in charge of inspecting accident vehicles like he/she does now for court purposes... . He or she does not do periodic inspections and does not have the mandate," Mr Amanyire said.

Mr Amanyire said UNBS only certifies the suitability of a vehicle entering the country, customs department deals with tax obligations, and then the police enforce traffic and road safety regulations.

The road user activists allege that SGS was procured without competitive bidding, which Mr Amanyire refuted saying Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets(PPDA) laws were followed including advertising in newspapers, and SGS emerged the winner.

Charges

Mr Farouk Minawa, a member of Uganda Taxi Operators and Drivers Association (Utoda), accused the Works ministry of using the vehicle inspection to push taxi operators out of business.

"Can you imagine that SGS is charging Shs120,000 to inspect a taxi that carries 14 passengers yet they demand only Shs800 for a bus that carries 69 passengers? This is unfair," Mr Minawa asked.

Uganda

Mbabazi Denies Meeting Museveni

After his dismal third place finish in the 2016 presidential election, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi retreated… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.