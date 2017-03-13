13 March 2017

Angola Press Agency

Angola: Social Sciences Faculty Sign Cooperation Deal With UNFPA

Luanda — The Social Science Faculty of Agostinho Neto University (FCS-UAN) and UNFPA signed on Thursday in Luanda a cooperation deal in training and research field.

The deal foresees the UNFPA support for FCS-UN in boosting training and research related to population and development issues.

The protocol signed by the UNFPA resident representative in Angola, Florbela Fernandes and FSC-UAN dean, Victor Kajibanga, is also aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity for the implementation of the Population and development Programme.

The usage of evidence to discuss the population dynamic and development is also another purpose of the deal.

