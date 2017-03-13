Jwaneng — Lack of a cut throat finishing abilityo on Saturday saw visiting Extension Gunners FC draw 1-1 with Jwaneng Galaxy FC in their backyard during an intriguing BTC Premiership match, which was viewed by many a soccer lover as the ultimate selling point for the local elite league.

Gunners lost both rounds of the 2015/16 season and further suffered a 4-1 humiliation in the first round of the current season to Galaxy.

The draw, therefore was a deliberate finger in the eyes of the green-horned boys for disrespecting their Lobatse neighbours, since they were promoted to the premier league two seasons back.

Gunners were the first to score through Bonno Moseya on the 32nd minute in a vicious attack launched by striker Kenanao 'Flo' Kgetholetsile.

Kgetholetsile had perplexed the opponents' defense with a choking exchange of passes between Ofentse Mmipi and the scorer to create the goal.

It was evident from the goal that Gunners like army generals, had studied their opponents and came to the clash with guns blazing and one thing high up in their minds; kill or get killed.

But lack of the ultimate killer instinct denied the Peleng boys a chance to go for the jugular and get sweet revenge, which was so close but turned out to be so far.

Gunners' most loyal servant Finkie 'Mathousand' Mothibi and the ever so hard, Oabile Makopo executed coach Daniel Nare's plan to the letter, by clamping down Galaxy on the flanks and denying them a chance to play their usual attack from the flanks through speedy wingers, Thero Setsile on the left and Tebogo Sembowa on the right.

Ofentse Mmipi also cramped the Galaxy style in midpark by turning Olebogeng Malebye, into an ordinary ball player. Malebye is a known mastermind of Galaxy wins.

Against Mothibi again, Setsile who has all the accoutrements of a star, was all the more sure destined to work up a sweat through the evening against experience, persistence and loyalty rolled into one.

The Peleng boys were good on transition and mechanically turned attack into defense and vice versa.

It later came as no surprise when coach, Mike Sithole substituted Setsile, who is without doubt the top pick for the position for the DRC-born, Peter Olangi in the second half that the boy had more than he had bargained for.

Even Gunners erstwhile defender, Isaac Paeye, who usually enjoys lynching his former employer with pace and work rate, had a very quiet first half.

Had Nare introduced Emmanuel Machinya for Kgololo Kgogobi earlier, the score line could be different. Kgogobi seemed to struggle with fitness and did not quite use his trademark pace to his advantage.

Another interesting battle was between Kgetholetsile and the Galaxy defense manned by Boitumelo 'Navara' Mafoko.

Kgetholetsile's physical presence kept his opponents on their toes the whole time and seemed to enjoy every bit of the attention from Moreetsi Mosimanyana and Kagiso Molapi.

Instead of running with the balls as many could have expected, he skillfully dished out to advancing team mates and ran into space, which wreaked havoc in the opponents' camp.

For all intents and purposes, the game was all over, when coach Sithole introduced Gilbert Baruti half way into the second half.

However, just like one word to a wise man, Baruti turned out to be the missing centre piece of an otherwise sublime unit and instantly made Gunners chase the game to an anxious finish.

Gunners had punctured a bit in midpark and through Baruti who shuttled between midpark and attackers, Sembowa snatched a lucky chance on the edge of the 18th yard area and slammed the ball home on 81st minute.

The goal spurred the home side find their feet and fire from all cylinders in a desperate attempt to get a match winner, with history on their side, but Desire Bafana's defense stood firm with a whatever-it-takes attitude at the back.

On the balance of play Gunners had it but handed it over to the opponents.

In an interview after the match, Sithole said his boys played according to plan, adding he does not want to put unnecessary pressure on them.

"It's important not to lose games and widen the gap between us and Rollers. I take each game as it comes but my boys seem to have pressure from chasing a cup final and a league title at the same time, we will go back to the drawing board and see where we went wrong," he said.

Nare on the other hand said his boys could have nailed it in the first half. "It was a very good advert for Botswana football, fast flowing game. We went down a bit in the last 10 minutes, but I take the result home I think it's a fair result. I thought we could have won it. The team is good on the wings, if you close the wings, contain the midfield and catch them on a counter, you finish them off"

