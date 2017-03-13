13 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Thermal Capacity to Be Mobilized to Mitigate Restrictions On Power Supply

Lauca — The Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, said Saturday that if drought persists in the country, the sector will make available all thermal capacity in Luanda and accelerate the start-up of the Soyo combined cycle plant, to offset the reduction of power production recorded in the Cambambe dam.

This reduction results from the filling of the Laúca dam reservoir and the low water inflow in Capanda due to the low level of rainfall.

With the low level of rainfall and the beginning of the filling of the reservoir, Cambambe reduced its production capacity by one third, a situation that is causing many restrictions in the power supply in Luanda, the main consumer centre of the power produced in Cambambe, he explained.

Laúca dam reservoir began to be filled on Saturday, in a ceremony led by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The construction of the Lauca dam started in 2012. Currently, the civil works are executed in the order of 87%, the electromechanical at 72 percent, while the power transport ranges at 14 percent.

It will have 156 meters high, 188 square kilometers, 1.200 meters long.

