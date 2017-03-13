Angola - Trade With China Rises to 50.47 Percent in January

Luanda — Trade between China and Angola amounted to USD 2026 million (a year-on-year increase of 50.47%), according to a press release from the Angolan embassy in Luanda.

The note, which cites official Chinese data released by the Macau Forum, indicates that China sold products worth 167 million dollars (-6.07%) to Angola and bought goods, mainly oil, estimated at 1859 million dollars (+ 59.08%).

The document also shows that trade between China and Portuguese-speaking countries reached USD 8281 million in January 2017, a year-on-year increase of 7.52%.

Angola and Brazil were responsible in January for 92% of trade between China and the eight Portuguese-speaking countries with a total of 7625 million dollars.

In 2016, the value of trade between China and Portuguese-speaking countries fell for the second consecutive year, reaching USD 90 874 million, with a year-on-year contraction of 7.72%.