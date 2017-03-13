Angola: Malanje - Lauca Dam to Reduce Fuel Import Costs

Cacuso — The start-up of the Lauca hydroelectric dam in Cacuso municipality, as from 2018, will reduce the costs of importing fuel into the country, since a large part of the industrial sector will operate with the power from this undertaking.

This was said on Saturday by the Finance minister, Archer Mangueira, on the fringes of the ceremony for the beginning of the filling of the Laúca dam reservoir, led by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

According to the official, in addition, the dam will bring another impact to the economic life of the country, as it will generate conditions for industrialization and much of the money that the state spends on fuels will be sent to other sectors, such as education and health.

He said that much of Angola's energy still comes from equipment that runs on imported fuel, which will be minimized when Laúca starts to supply power to the country.

He said that with this reduction in fuel prices, the country will experience less pressure on the balance of payments and, consequently, the release of amounts to be spent in expenditures, for example for the social sector, science, technology and human capital fields.

The construction of the Lauca dam started in 2012. Currently, the civil works are executed in the order of 87%, the electromechanical at 72 percent, while the power transport ranges at 14 percent.

It will have 156 meters high, 188 square kilometers, 1.200 meters long.