13 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting On National Library

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed chaired on Monday a special meeting in Republican Palace on National Library.

The meeting was attended by Wali(governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein, Minister of State at Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud and Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi who said in a press statement after the meeting that the Vice-President issued a decision allocating a plot of land at Al-Shatei quarters in Khartoum for the National Library.

He underlined that the Vice-President's decision was strong support to the cultural and thought sector, adding that the Vice-President stressed importance of completing all procedures required for building the Library.

Bedawi further added that the meeting listened to a briefing about arrangements for inauguration the Project of Sennar as Capital of Islamic Culture on March 24 and which would be attended by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.

