Malawi Govt Finally Brings Back 60 Trafficked Women From Kuwait

Malawi Government has finally brought back home 60 trafficked women from Kuwait, ending a long standing contentious human trafficking issue.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said the women arrived in the country on March, 2017.

Shumba said this means the government has managed to send back home all the Malawian trafficked women who were stranded in Kuwait for close to a year after they were rescued and were under the care of Malawi mission in Kuwait.

She however could not say how much the government has spent on the air tickets, food and accommodation whilst in the care of the Malawi mission in Kuwait.

The women were exposed to slavery like jobs and prostitution whilst in Kuwait contrary to the good jobs they were promised before they went to Kuwait.

They could not escape because their passports were confiscated by their employers.