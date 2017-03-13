Malawi: Cholera Hits Malawi in Areas Close to Mozambique - Ministry of Health

Three cases of cholera have been confirmed in Nsanje just days after Health Minister Peter Kumpalume declared Malawi a no cholera country.

Adrian Chikumbe, the spokesperson for ministry of Health confirmed three people are down with cholera in chief Chapananga's area in Chikhwawa.

"We used what we call rapid testing methods and all the three patients tested positive for the disease," said Chikumbe.

These are the first cases of cholera in Malawi since the onset of the rains.

He said the area, hit by cholera is very close to Mozambique which has been hit hard by cholera this year.

The most hit areas in Mozambique are Moatize and Tete and the government of Malawi has so far issued a travel alert to all those visiting Mozambiue to observe hygiene.

Dyson Masongoto, councillor for Gaga ward, the most hit hard area in chief Chapananga's area asked for the government's assistance to deal with the matter.

Ministry of Health has since warned people in the country, especially those travelling to Mozambique, to be cautious and practise safe hygiene following reports of a cholera outbreak in that country.

A statement signed by Ministry of Health signed chief of health services Charles Mwansamboalso says all health workers and port health officers in the country have been put on alert with increased surveillance of any diarrhoeal cases and that it is also distributing chlorine to the communities for water treatment.

"In addition, the ministry with support from the media, is sending out cholera control information to all the people, including those travelling to the cholera affected places in Mozambique.

"The ministry is doing everything possible to prevent any cholera outbreak that may arise from the visits to this area and also within the country. In Malawi, there has been no cholera case reported this rain season," Mwansambo says.