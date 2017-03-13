Sudan: Tibin - Sudan's Animal Resources Meet the Population Needs in Full

Khartoum — The Minister for Animal Resources, Professor Musa Tibin Musa, has underlined that the animal wealth in the country meet the population needs in full and contribute at the same time in bringing home hard currency to the national coffer at between 20-23% from the overall foreign currency income.

He said these resources help the states and localities all over the countries, providing local tanneries and other animal related activities with inputs and help with the taxes received from the animal owners

The Minister who was addressing the 8th forum on knowledge exchange for the sustainability of nomad development, the experience of peace and development in the Sudan, stressed that his ministry pays particular attention to the nomads, producers and the modernization of the traditional sectors.

He pointed out that one of the means to modernize the sector is to provide alternative for animal fodders through establishment of factories to this end, improvement of cattle species and preservation of the safety and health of the national herds.

The Undersecretary, Dr. Kamal Tajul Sir, has meanwhile commended the forum which brings together different experiences and exchange of expertise to help with sustainable development and boost peace and peaceful coexistence among the nomadic communities.