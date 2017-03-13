Ghana: Mugabe's Son's Tomb Desecrated

Photo: New Zimbabwe

The late first lady Sally Mugabe and President Robert Mugabe.

Information reaching The Chronicle indicates that some private developers have encroached upon the Kansaworado Public Cemetery in Sekondi and desecrated tombstones, including that of Nhamo Mugabe, the late son of Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe.

The tombstone of the late Dr. Mrs. Esther Sophia Boohene, the late twin sister of President Mugabe's late Ghanaian wife was also affected by the construction of a warehouse at the Kansaworado public cemetery.

Three police crime scene experts, including Sergeant Kwasi Oduro and Sergeant Justice Bentil, together with family representatives of the late Dr. Mrs. Esther Sophia Boohene last Friday inspected the damage at the cemetery, following a complaint lodged with the Western Regional Police Commander upon which the Regional Crime Officer has commenced investigations into the matter.

The family representatives included Nana Serwaa Hammond and Nana Ninsin-Imbeah.

Police sources say they will be meeting today (Monday) with the developers and encroachers, including one Rev. Bob Asare of the Faith Alive Ministry, believed to have also taken part of the cemetery to build a church.

The construction of a warehouse at the cemetery has resulted in the cemetery land being taken over from the Essien family of Fijai.

The Zimbabwean Embassy in Accra has also been informed about the development. President Robert Gabriel Mugabe was in Ghana recently to partake in Ghana's 60th Anniversary of independence, during which he equated President Nana Akufo-Addo, an ardent member of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the Republic of Ghana.