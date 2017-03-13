13 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Aduana Maintain Impressive Form

A last-gasp goal from Derrick Sassraku ensured Aduana Stars maintained their impressive away form against Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday at the El Wak Sports stadium.

Aduana produced a sensational second half display to extend their unbeaten run at the start of the season to six and remain top of the standing with 16 points.

In an exciting first half the home side dominated possession throughout the period. Inter Allies created the first chance after four minutes, but Federick Boateng hit the upright with a superb strike.

It took Aduana 25 minutes to muster their first attack, which produced no real goal threat.

However, five minutes later on their second attack of the game, Aduana had a strong penalty appeal waved away by referee Kennedy Padi, after defender Fard Ibrahim handled the ball in the 18-yard box.

Inter Allies, however, continued to look more dangerous and in the 34th minute Federick Boateng slotted home from close range. But Boateng was ruled offside.

Then, with less than a minute to end first half, Allies were awarded a free kick. Isaac Twum expertly curved his free kick which went past goalie Stephen Adams.

In the second half Aduana Stars took complete control of the game and drove forward in numbers in search of an equaliser.

Aduana continued to pile on the pressure and it was not long before Nathaniel Asamoah equalized with a delightful diving header. Sassraku later headed home the winning goal on 90 minutes to seal all three points for the Dormaa-based club.

