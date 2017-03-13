Sudan: Prime Minister - Priority of Coming Phase Is Formation of National Accord Government

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has outlined that the top priorities of the forthcoming government of National Accord are the implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue , giving due concern to the living condition and maintaining peace and stability in the country.

This came when the FVP met, Monday, at the Council of Ministers, the national figures in the context of consultations with the political forces to form the government.

He called for the mobilization of efforts to implement the dialogue's outcomes and facing the challenges of the current stage.

Meanwhile, the representative of the national figures, Abu-Bakr Hammad said the meeting affirmed the role of the national figures in implementation of the outcomes and inclusion of the parties and the other armed movements in the current political developments.