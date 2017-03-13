Grants agency Sassa has finally filed its response to questions by the Constitutional Court.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's spokesperson Nathi Mncube confirmed to News24 that an electronic copy of their submissions was filed on Monday afternoon.

"Sassa met its deadline. They submitted papers before 16:00," Mncube said.

The court had sent Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa a number of stern questions to answer, including when Dlamini had known that the agency would not meet the April 1 deadline to take over the payments of grants to 17 million beneficiaries.

Sassa is in a scramble to ensure that grants are paid on April 1 when its contract with CPS, which was previously declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court, expires.

Source: News24