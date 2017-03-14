13 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Southern Kaduna - Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Two Fulani Herdsmen

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
(file photo).
By Sani Tukur and Agency Report

The Police in Kaduna State on Monday said they have arrested three suspects that allegedly killed two Fulani herdsmen on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, told journalists in Kaduna that the two herdsmen were grazing their livestock when they were killed on March 11 at Unguwan Luka in Jema'a Local Government Area.

Mr. Abeh said the three suspects were arrested after a tip-off by Good Samaritans.

The police commissioner said the suspects had made confessional statements and would soon be charged to court.

He declared that peace was gradually returning to Southern Kaduna, and urged the general public to go about their normal businesses.

Mr. Abeh assured of the command's readiness and commitment in providing secure environment to all citizens and solicited for more support from the public to enable police personnel discharge their duties more effectively.

"I want to assure the people of the state of my resolve to flush out all forms of crime and criminality in the area," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the herdsmen were shot while herding cattle in Anguwan Yashi village in Jema'a local government area.

The National Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone that those killed are Anas Shuaibu, 20, and Yahaya Musa, 14.

Mr. Abdullahi however called on the Fulani community in the area "not to take the laws into their hands and allow the security agencies do their job".

He also appealed to the attackers to "please give peace a chance."

Over 200 people have been killed in the last few months in Southern Kaduna in clashes between herdsmen and largely farming communities.

More on This

Police Arrest Killers of Herdsmen in Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday paraded three people suspected to have killed two herdsmen at Anguwan Duka in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.