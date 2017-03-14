Nigeria: Dana Air Reacts to Release of Crash Report

Lagos — Dana Air has reacted to the final report of the crash involving its aircraft which the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) released yesterday, saying it had implemented its part of recommendations since 2013.

The airline in a statement by its spokesman, Kingsley Okwudili, reassured its guests of total commitment to their safety and comfort on board its flights.

The statement read in part: "We wish to state that Dana Air swung into action immediately the Interim Safety Recommendations were released in 2013 and as an airline strictly committed to the safety and comfort of its guests, we implemented all the recommendations same year, as released by AIB...

"In 2016, after another rigorous operational audit, Dana Air was admitted into the IOSA register to underscore its strict adherence to global management and safety standards and procedures required of global carriers... We are glad that the report confirmed that the aircraft was airworthy at the time of departure, flight crew were certified and that we have cleared all defects during their last check."