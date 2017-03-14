14 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Technologists Deficit Hurts Zim - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

ZIMBABWE has produced less than 2 000 technologists since 1980, most of whom have left the country, a development which has contributed to underdevelopment, a senior Government official has said.

Addressing students at Midlands State University on the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics recently, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the country has a deficit of technologists who should steer the country's industrialisation programme.

Prof Moyo said only 1 889 experts in various technological fields had graduated from the country's universities since 1980.

"We have an adult literacy level of 92 percent, which means about 7 860 788 people are literate in the country. We have 593 994 people who have attained tertiary education and of these 509 138 had undergraduate degrees by 2012.

"Now, most of these people who attained first degrees were in the fields of arts, commercials and social sciences. Most of these degrees are irrelevant in our society. That is why there is a very high unemployment rate.

"We have produced a paltry 1 889 technologists in the country since 1980, and most of these people left the country," he said.

Prof Moyo said entrepreneurship courses that most universities have included in their curriculum, making them core modules for all degree programmes, were irrelevant.

"There is no need for universities to have entrepreneurship courses being done by all students. This was reactionary because when the society realised that there was a high rate of unemployment, universities responded by introducing entrepreneurship courses. These are not necessary.

"The country is moving towards industrialisation and science and technical programmes and courses are more relevant in our society. We want people who can proffer solutions to the challenges our communities are facing," he said.

Prof Moyo said the new schools curriculum which was introduced by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was not in tandem with the STEM initiative.

"We have a very strong primary and secondary education system and, we have to applaud the responsible ministry for that. However, the new curriculum is new. What is going to happen is that since we are stematising our higher and tertiary education institutions, most of the high school pupils will not advance to universities or colleges. I do not know what will happen to them, but the moment they realise that their subjects are irrelevant, they will go back to school and do sciences and mathematics," Prof Moyo said.

Zimbabwe

Govt Moves to Quell Malaria

Zimbabwe has recorded a huge milestone in the fight against malaria, but lately fresh threats to the impressive record… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.