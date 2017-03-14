South Africa: Prasa - Feud Continues, With No End in Sight

As the Prasa saga heads to court, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters on Monday announced members of an interim board. As Chairperson, she appointed Nazir Ali, former Sanral CEO responsible for the e-tolls debacle in Gauteng.



An hour before Transport Minister Dipuo Peters was due to explain on Monday why she fired all eight members of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board, lawyers for the dismissed officials sent an e-mail to the minister and department of transport officials. They warned that any announcement of an interim board would be unlawful and would pre-empt matters before the court.

Peters went ahead anyway. She announced an interim board to replace former chairman Popo Molefe's team and hit back at allegations that have arisen while Prasa's leadership is once again in turmoil. The former board will this week take Peters to court in an attempt to be reinstated. Both sides claim they're fighting mismanagement and corruption.

Peters on Monday claimed that Prasa had underperformed in the current board's term and that public spats - most recently between the fired acting CEO and the board - meant an entire new leadership was needed. "It is unfortunate that despite my...