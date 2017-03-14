DRC CAPS UNITED did what needed to be done when they faced TP Mazembe in a CAF Champions League first round, first leg tie in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

They were tough when tough was needed, they were smart enough to avoid rushed tackles inside the box and they played the clock when the referee added an astonishing eight minutes of time added on at the end of the second half.

There are times when tension takes all the beauty away from a game Pele termed the world's most beautiful game.

Sunday was one of those sad times.

Everything was thrown at CAPS United's way on the park.

The TP Mazembe players tried to bully the referee, they looked for the slightest opportunity to dive inside the box and led with their elbows into goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda.

"This was an eye opener," said Sibanda, whose howler gifted the home side the equaliser eight minutes after Abbas Amidu had fired Makepekepe into the lead with just 44 seconds played.

Rainford Kalaba scored for TP Mazembe.

Lloyd Chitembwe had worked hard on his team's tactical and mental approach.

The CAPS United players were warned to expect dubious calls and referee, Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, with the aid of his two seemingly unable assistants Jean Claude Birumushahu and Pascal Ndimunzigo duly delivered.

With the referees doing business in line with the narrative that always plays out when TP Mazembe plays at home in this competition, the next battle frontier was to make sure that the agreed game plan was implemented .

"Basically what we did was break the first half into three 15 minute periods," explained Chitembwe.

"You see you cannot play the same way for 90 minutes, you become predictable. In the first half we sought to knock the ball around and shoot on sight.

"In the second half with the scores tied at 1-1 we were out to manage the game while playing on the counter."

With emphasis on keeping it tight at the back, wingers Phineas Bhamusi and Simba Nhivi, sacrificed their artistry for artisanship, tracking back to assist full backs Valentine Musarurwa and Hardlife Zvirekwi with defensive duties.

Skipper Moses Muchenje and an impressive Devon Chafa suffocated space in midfield while Ronald Chitiyo held on to possession well as Makepekepe went on the transition.

Upfront Amidu kept the TP Mazembe rearguard on their toes and crucially was an oasis of calmness when he came face to face with Sylvain Gbohouo inside the first minute for that crucial away goal.

"The TP Mazembe players tried to hurry me into shooting, but I didn't fall for it.

"I picked my spot and side footed home," explained the CAPS United goalscorer as Makepekepe returned home to a warm welcome from dozens of fans on Sunday evening.

The Congolese giants are not giving up the fight.

Reports suggest at least 50 buses are being lined up to bring scores of TP Mazembe fans to Harare.

They want to paint the National Sports Stadium into a sea of white-and-black.

An exclusive Harare club that plays rhumba music every Saturday night is reported to be laying the stage for a party for "The Boss", TP Mazembe president Moise Katumbi, who is expected in the country at the weekend.