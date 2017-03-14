ZIMBABWE international Khama Billiat is set to become the highest paid footballer in the South African Premiership if he renews his contract which is set to expire in June 2018.

Mamelodi Sundowns have tabled a lucrative contract offer, which should see the player stay at the club for the next five years.

According to KickOff.com, the club wants to tie Billiat until after his 30th birthday.

"Sundowns are ready to look after their prized assets and have moved swiftly on trying to retain the services of their star forward, who played an integral role in the club's success in 2016.

"The 26-year-old's current contract in set to expire at the end of next season, with his buyout clause believed to be over R25 million.

"However, it has been gathered that Sundowns' new contract offer is also set to make the Zimbabwean international the highest-paid player in the PSL, with the length thereof stretching five years, up to 2021," read the report on the website. However, a number of football pundits feel that the time is now ripe for Billiat to move to Europe or any better league compared to Super Diski.

The Warriors midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs from Egypt and France, but a deal for the diminutive player has remained elusive.

Last season, Billiat helped his club win the league title and was voted PSL Footballer of the Year, Absa Premiership Players' Player of the Season, and Absa Midfielder of the Year.

Early this year, he was voted the first runner-up in the CAF African-based Player of the Year for 2016. His teammate and Ugandan goalkeeper Dennis Onyango scooped the award.

Ghanaian football legend and SuperSport analyst Samuel Kuffour is one of the prominent voices which have declared that the exciting midfielder was ripe for a better league.

"I think it's (been) a very long time since I have seen such a player on the African continent. Who (else) can you imagine? Maybe Sadio Mane.

"But it's very difficult to describe such a player because he's got everything. It tells me that maybe the likes of Samuel Eto' or whoever Abedi Pele, George Weah that come to mind, but this guy can be on another level.

"If he really wants it, I think he has to move to Europe," said Kuffour, after the Warriors 2-2 draw against the Desert Foxes.

Former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa and Aces Academy director Marc Duvillard have also spoken on the need for Billiat to move from South Africa.

Billiat moved to South Africa in 2010, when he joined the Urban Warriors.