LEADER of protest group, Tajamuka/Sesijikile, who was on public violence charges was, last week, freed after state witnesses consecutively failed to turn up to testify against him.

Promise Mkwananzi was set free after magistrate Josephine Sande ruled that there was lack of seriousness on the part of the state.

The state claimed that Mkwananzi who is the national spokesperson for #Tajamuka pressure group committed public violence when he, together with some accomplices, allegedly proceeded to Choppies Supermarket and picked up stones and avocados and threw them into the store causing damages to some of the groceries, which fell off the shelves.

It was alleged that Mkwananzi and his accomplices damaged goods valued at $1 000.

Mkwananzi's lawyer Trust Maanda of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights applied for the removal of his client from remand as the two witnesses who are all employees of Choppies Supermarket failed to turn up since last year when trial was scheduled to commence.

Other suspected protestors arrested during the same time with Mkwananzi last year were also freed last week when state witnesses failed to turn up.

The investigating officer in a case which 65 demonstrators from Epworth were accused of public violence, Tendai Chimboza ended up in the cells when magistrate Victoria Mashamba ruled that he wanted to test her Patience after he appeared in court late.