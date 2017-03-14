Ugandan Students Fight Over Percolator, One Dies

Police has arrested a 22-year-old Senior 5 student of Boston High School Entebbe, located in Mpala Katabi town council. Kasule is being held over the alleged murder of his classmate Ivan Mucunguzi.

It is alleged that on March 8th, after night preps, the suspect got into a fight with Mucunguzi after asking him to return his percolator. However Mucunguzi failed to do so and only informed him that the warden had confiscated the percolator.

This angered student then attacked Mucunguzi and a scuffle ensued during which Mucunguzi slid off the dormitory veranda and hit his head on the floor and collapsed, prompting fellow students to rush him to the school sickbay.

Mucunguzi's condition worsened at the sickbay which led school authorities with the help of students to rush him to Kisubi hospital. He was then referred to Mulago Hospital where he died the following morning.

The O.C CID Entebbe main police station, Zachariah Mbabazi while talking to journalists confirmed the incident and said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

He cautioned parents and school authorities to take the incident as a lesson and always take time to advise children against the dangers of indulging in violent activities especially fighting.