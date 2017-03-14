Mombasa — President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto continued their onslaught against Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Monday, saying he is riding on national projects for his political mileage.

President Kenyatta told Joho that he has no time for leaders who have little understanding of affairs.

He instead challenged Joho to account for Sh40 billion allocated to the County Government in the last four years.

Speaking in Mtongwe in Mombasa, President Kenyatta said Joho cannot prevent him from discharging his constitutional mandate to the people of Mombasa.

He accused Joho of constantly trying to engage him in political fights.

"Mombasa is for all Kenyans. When he tries to follow me around, he should first tell Likoni residents what he has done for them. Not following me around; Why does he want to follow me where I go? I am not his wife!" President Kenyatta said.

He said Joho knows too well he has nothing to show for the years he has been in office and is busy trying to capitalise on Jubilee projects.

DP Ruto said the two national leaders have no time for people who buy their buy their way through education.

He intimated that Joho bought his educational certificates and that is why he does not understand complex things.

He said Joho does not understand that the Port of Mombasa cannot be transferred anywhere.

Joho has insisted that the Jubilee Government is trying to kill the Mombasa economy by transferring the port to Naivasha.

But Ruto on Monday said the Naivasha dry port will instead increase business opportunities at the Mombasa Port.

Earlier in the day, there was drama as General Service Unit officers barred Joho from going to Mtongwe.

After an altercation on the Nyali bridge, the officers offered to escort Joho to his office where he remained as the presidential function in Mtongwe progressed.