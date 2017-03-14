Zambia: Report Human Rights Abuses, South Children Urged

THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) in Southern Province has urged children to report violations of their rights so that the perpetrators are brought to book.

HRC Southern Province investigations officer Joel Mulemwa said it was a crime for anyone to violate the rights of children therefore it was important for children to report such matters to the Commission.

Mr Mulemwa said recently the Commission was carrying out investigations on child defilement, child victimisation, child neglect and other violations of children rights to ensure that culprits were arrested.

He was speaking on Falls FM radio in Livingstone when he featured on International Children's Day of Broadcasting.

"We have a toll free line to improve accessibility of Commission services. If a child feels that his or her rights are being violated, let them call 8181 HRC toll free line at no cost or they can walk to our office.

"The call will first go to Lusaka but it will be redirected here if violations happened in Southern Province," Mr Mulemwa said.

He said the Commission would work with progressive partners such as the Livingstone Press Club (LPC) to promote the rights of children in schools.

"We are looking forward to working with the LPC to champion the promotion of children rights.

"Human rights are fundamental rights and freedoms that each person, including children, is supposed to enjoy," he said.

Mr Mulemwa said any child below the age of 18 must be given the maximum protection so that their welfare was well taken care of.

He however said the enjoyment of human rights by either children or adults carried along responsibilities.

"For instance, you can't use press freedom to insulting other. Each person should realise that rights comes with responsibilities and duties without infringing on other people's rights," he said.

Mr Mulemwa said the Commission had finished crafting its strategic plan which was tailored to ensure engage schools and sensitise pupils on their rights.

"We will engage schools and provide information children rights protection and children welfare," he said.