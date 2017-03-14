Angola: Official Acknowledges Increase of Adherence in Voter Registration Process

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Institutional and Electoral Affairs of the Ministry of Territory Administration (MAT), Adão de Almeida, on Sunday acknowledged the sensitivity and adherence shown by citizens to the voter registration process throughout the country, to end in March.

Speaking to the press, after participating in the cycling race dubbed "Pedalada pela Cidadania", Adão de Almeida admitted that the daily increase in registered citizens is a perfect indicator that Angolans are aware of the need to fulfill their civic and citizenship duty.

"We are in an act of perfect combination between the sport and the voter registration. Let's take this opportunity to encourage citizens to participate in the final electoral registration process, taking place until March 31. We can see a rise from 45.000 to 50.000 daily registrations across the country, which gives us a very positive indicator in this final period", he said.

The event, which involved more than two hundred cyclists and motorcyclists, aimed to encourage Angolans to participate voluntarily in the voter registration process.