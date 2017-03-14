13 March 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 150 Houses Collapse in Chibombo

By Sylvester Mwale

ONE hundred and fifty houses have collapsed in Keembe Constituency in Chibombo, Central Province, following heavy rain experienced in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has dispatched food hampers as well as 300 iron sheets for the worst affected families to cushion their problems.

District Commissioner Banabas Musopelo said the Government was currently assessing the kind of help each household would require before starting the distribution of tents that had been procured by the DMMU.

Mr Musopelo said one commercial farmer had also offered an aircraft to carry out an aerial of the affected areas before distributing the relief food.

"At the moment we have established that 150 houses have collapsed.

Now, I must also mention that there could be more because some areas are inaccessible at the moment," he said.

"So we have a team that has gone on the ground to continue assessing the problem. In fact, one commercial farmer has given us an aircraft to help in assessing the area."

The area has been experiencing heavy rain in the past few weeks, and several houses as well as public infrastructure such as schools and roads have been damaged.

Many of the affected areas are along the Landless Corner-Mumbwa Road, where the contractor left unfinished drainage and culverts, which are now diverting water in people's homes and fields.

Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga with his Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe last week inspected the area together with the DMMU regional coordinator Boyd Siyanga and area Member of Parliament Princess Kasune.

Mr Mushanga said the Government was committed to ensuring that all the affected residents received the necessary support to live.

