Trouble seems to follow Special Advisor to the President for Politics, Kaizer Zulu as he picked up a fight with Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials for insisting to be on the podium with the Head of State during the medal presentation.

And a steward named Juckline Nkukulusa has opened a docket at Matero Police alleging he had been assaulted by Kaizer Zulu.

Kaizer, who is used to be treated like royalty from favour seekers, hit a brick wall when CAF officials asked him to stay clear of the podium.

A shocked Zulu blew the top hurling unpalatable words at the CAF officials who responded with equal measure and drewattention among the Presidential entourage.

Kaizer tried to manhandle a security officer but the CAF officials not used to showmanship went for him.

He went rabid screaming, "Do you know who I am? Who the f**k are you? I can mess you are up?"

But CAF officials identified as Mohammed and Koffi equally gave back as much as they got telling him off.

"You can go to hell, we don't care who you are? We follow the rules here and not that bullshit you are giving us," said Koffi.

Kaizer and the CAF officials receded to a corner with the Presidential advisor remorsefully taking a backseat.

A check at Matero Police has also revealed that Kaizer had in the process attacked a steward whose clothes tore apart leaving the security personnel near naked.

Nkukulusa has since opened a docket.

"We worked well throughout the tournament but during the presentation of the awards to the three top teams, I ended up being strangled and indecently assaulted by a person I later came to know as Mr. Kaiza Zulu from State House," the statement reads.

"Facts are that when the head of State got to the podium, two men both light in complexion stood right in the middle of the arena near the podium and when the CAF officials requested them they became very rude especially the light slim shorter man turned violent and even held one of the CAF officials only identified as Kofi by his neck.

"Caf officials called for security and all of us drew close to maintain the situation. At this time the same man got into a fierce confrontation with one of our male stewards only identified as Phiri Lasalasa and when he was rescued from the uncooperative man who was already pushed to the line by other stewards during the confrontation.

"Myself and other pipo were holding the rope to block pipo from getting into the inner circle and we were told to pass the rope behind him so that he is out of the arena.

"At this time I stood right front him while facing the western direction and he straight away went for my neck. I was also rescheduled and he started stalking and insulting me.

"A Mr. Banda A/Supt from State House came and told me the man was a boss and close to the Head of state. I was advised to move out but after I moved towards the exit he ran towards me and grabbed me from behind tearing my Jean trousers and started punching and hulling me with insults.

"I was later rescued by some police officers and then I was taken to hide into the dressing room area where the Senegalise were while in pain. My trouser was torn almost leaving me naked if other stewards and officers didn't move in quickly.

"I then decided to report the matter to Matero police after I sustained a painful neck, ribs both side and headache, (body pains) and a medical report was issued and went for treatment at UTH.

"I was also surprised when I learnt later that the person who attacked me was Mr. Kaiza Zulu from State House. That's all I know and am aware that the CCTV at Heroes can also show the footage," the statement by Nkukulusa concludes.