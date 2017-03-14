14 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bulls Welcome Back Strauss, De Jager

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bulls have announced the return to fitness of several key players ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves at Loftus Versfeld on Friday (19:00 kick-off).

The Pretoria-based franchise announced on Monday that skipper Adriaan Strauss (hooker), Lood de Jager (lock), Jason Jenkins (lock), Jannes Kirsten (utility forward), Arno Botha (flank), Duncan Matthews (utility back) and Jade Stighling (wing) have all returned to full training and will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, loose forward Jacques Potgieter has not recovered from concussion and will sit out this week's match. He is expected to be fit for the tour to New Zealand and Japan.

On the long term injury list, Roelof Smit (flank), Shaun Adendorff (flank) and Ulrich Beyers (utility back) will only be back towards the end April month, while Conraad van Vuuren (prop) is expected to be fit in two weeks.

Luther Obi (wing) suffered concussion in the SuperSport Rugby challenge warm-up match against the Sharks XV in Durban last weekend. He will be assessed after a week on the sidelines.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Social Security Agency Admits Prior Knowledge to Inability to Pay Grants

Sassa has admitted knowing as early as April 2016 that it would not meet its own deadline to take over the payments of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.