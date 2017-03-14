South Africa: Bulls Welcome Back Strauss, De Jager

The Bulls have announced the return to fitness of several key players ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves at Loftus Versfeld on Friday (19:00 kick-off).

The Pretoria-based franchise announced on Monday that skipper Adriaan Strauss (hooker), Lood de Jager (lock), Jason Jenkins (lock), Jannes Kirsten (utility forward), Arno Botha (flank), Duncan Matthews (utility back) and Jade Stighling (wing) have all returned to full training and will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, loose forward Jacques Potgieter has not recovered from concussion and will sit out this week's match. He is expected to be fit for the tour to New Zealand and Japan.

On the long term injury list, Roelof Smit (flank), Shaun Adendorff (flank) and Ulrich Beyers (utility back) will only be back towards the end April month, while Conraad van Vuuren (prop) is expected to be fit in two weeks.

Luther Obi (wing) suffered concussion in the SuperSport Rugby challenge warm-up match against the Sharks XV in Durban last weekend. He will be assessed after a week on the sidelines.

Source: Sport24