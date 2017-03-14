South Africa: Seconds to Ref Sharks V Kings Derby

Former Stormers wing Egon Seconds will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Southern Kings in Durban (19:30).Seconds, who was promoted to the Super Rugby panel of referees this season, will be assisted by compatriots Marius van der Westhuizen and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Shaun Veldsman the television match official (TMO).

New Zealand's Mike Fraser will referee the earlier game between the Lions and Reds in Johannesburg (17:15).

Fraser will be assisted by countryman Jamie Nutbrown and South Africa's Stuart Berry, with Willie Vos in the TMO booth.

The game between the Jaguares and Cheetahs in Buenos Aires (21:40 SA time on Saturday) will be referee by New Zealand's Paul Williams.

Williams will be assisted by countryman Nick Briant and Argentina's Pablo Deluca, with Santiago Borsani calling the shots from upstairs.

Meanwhile, Nutbrown will referee the Bulls' match against the Sunwolves in Pretoria on Friday night (19:00).

Nutbrown will be assisted by Fraser and Berry, with Vos the TMO.

