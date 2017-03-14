South Africa: Bow Down Before the President King - the Future According to the ANC

opinion

The African National Congress on Sunday presented the party faithful (and, by extension, the media) with a "road map" to the National Policy Conference, which will be held in June 2017. They dumped nine hefty policy discussion documents on their beleaguered comrades, the upshot of which was: the president does not have enough power. And so the first act of a monster movie unfolds, during which the nutty National Executive Committee crosses a crocodile with an Airbus A380, and mayhem ensues. By RICHARD POPLAK.

As is the nest, so is the bird, wrote the French historian Jules Michelet. As any ornithologist - or any political analyst, for that matter - would argue, the reverse is also true: as is the bird, so is the nest. Here in South Africa, the ANC's Big Bird is a cynical crook with some really evil friends - a man who has transformed his political party into a low-rent Cosa Nostra, but without all the delicious pasta.

Question: Where in the world would one find a weirder wannabe dictator than Jacob Zuma? Unlike strongmen like Putin or Erdoğan or Duterte, the president has no real appetite for large-scale military head-cracking, and nor is he interested...