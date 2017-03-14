South Africa: The Forgotten Party in the SASSA Debacle - Grindrod Bank

The one party that has remained deadly silent in the raging Sassa debate has been Grindrod Bank. They have shied away from all publicity and their part in the Sassa and Net1's Cash Payment Services debacle, choosing to stay in the shadows. I thought it would be worthwhile to give Grindrod Bank their moment in the spotlight. It also offers the Board of Directors of Grindrod an opportunity to step in and do the right thing.

Grindrod Bank is owned by logistics company, Grindrod Limited, a R10.5-billion market cap company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Grindrod Bank is a relatively small part of the Grindrod group and does not really fit into its overall business model. It is grouped under Financial Services, together with the asset management and stockbroking divisions of Grindrod. In fact, Grindrod Bank was put up for sale at least two years ago. Bidvest did an extensive, well-publicised due diligence on the bank in 2014 before walking away, citing reputational risks associated with the negative publicity relating to the Sassa contract.

Grindrod Bank describes "retail" as comprising mainly management of the Sassa payments to 10-million debit card holders. They also own 1,000 ATM machines, all offering...