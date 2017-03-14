Luanda — The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, approved by Presidential Decree this Monday the creation of the Network of Public Administration Training Institutions (RIFAP).

According to a note from the President's Civil Office, RIFAP aims to formally link public institutions engaged in the training, development and capacity building of public officials and administrative staff. The new institution is governed by its own regulations.

RIFAP gathers Public Administration Training Institutions such as the National Administration School (ENAD), Local Administration Training Institute (IFAL) and the Finance Training Institute (INFORFIP).

The network also includes in the International Relations Higher Education Institute (ISRI), the National Public Health School (ENSP), National Institute for Training of Education Staff (INFQE) and the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ).

Other Training Institutions for Public Administration may also be included in RIFAP, and its regulation establishes, among other things, that it fosters cooperation, dialogue and shared use of material and immaterial training resources among its members, as well as identifying needs, redundancies and training opportunities of the Public Administration.