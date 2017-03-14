11 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland President Blames Officials of the Mutiny

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of Puntland state Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas has accused some of his army commanders of organizing the ongoing mutiny of the troops in the region. Gaas said army commanders turned into politicians are behind the mutiny of Puntalnd forces who had been seizing the state's headquarters in Garowe and Galkayo in the past few days.

"Puntland administration is in financial crises at the moment, and can not properly pay its forces," said President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas. The finance ministry of Puntland has announced recently it paid all salaries for the soldiers, a statement contrary to the President's current comments.

Puntland forces staged mutiny in Garowe and Galkayo, and seized government buildings, including the Parliment HQ, due to their unpaid salaries for over a year in the past days. The mutiny of the forces come as Puntland is facing its worst economic crisis, triggered by massive corruption in the government institutions and prolonged drought hit the region.

Somalia

At Least 10 Feared Killed in Explosions

At least 10 people are feared dead following two explosions in Mogadishu Monday morning. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.