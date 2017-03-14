Somalia: Puntland President Blames Officials of the Mutiny

The President of Puntland state Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas has accused some of his army commanders of organizing the ongoing mutiny of the troops in the region. Gaas said army commanders turned into politicians are behind the mutiny of Puntalnd forces who had been seizing the state's headquarters in Garowe and Galkayo in the past few days.

"Puntland administration is in financial crises at the moment, and can not properly pay its forces," said President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas. The finance ministry of Puntland has announced recently it paid all salaries for the soldiers, a statement contrary to the President's current comments.

Puntland forces staged mutiny in Garowe and Galkayo, and seized government buildings, including the Parliment HQ, due to their unpaid salaries for over a year in the past days. The mutiny of the forces come as Puntland is facing its worst economic crisis, triggered by massive corruption in the government institutions and prolonged drought hit the region.