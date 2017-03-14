11 March 2017

Somalia: SNA Forces Repel Al-Shabab in Shalanbood Attack

Reports reaching us from Shalanbod district in lower Shabeele region indicate that Al-shabaab fighters attacked government forces bases in the town on Friday night. Locals told the media the militants raided a local government forces base from tow directions, leading to a fierce gun battle that lasted for hours. The forces however managed to repulse the attackers.

Shalanbod administrator Nuur Osman Rageh who spoke to Radio Shabelle condemned the attack while at the same time congratulating the government forces for keeping the militants at bay.

There was no immediate confirmation on the casualties. Al-shabaab looks re-energized as they have recently intensified attacks on government forces and AMISOM bases in the country's southern Lower Shabelle region.

