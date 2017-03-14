11 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Parliament Endorses New Cabinet

The lawmakers of the southern regional administration of HirShabelle have overwhelmingly endorsed the new cabinet line-up appointed by President Alii Abdullahi Osoble last Month.

During the session, 71 MPs, out of the 84-member Parliament have approved the cabinet, while the remaining 13 lawmakers abstained from the voting, according to the sources.

The speaker of HirShabelle Parliament has announced the unanimous endorsement of the cabinet, which consists of 52 members, including deputies and state ministers.

Reports from Jowhar indicate that some MPs have opposed the approval of the new cabinet.

