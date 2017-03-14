11 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Calls On People to Held End Al Shabaab Threat

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Union Mission in Somalia known as (AMISOM) has appealed to the Somali people to continue working with AU and Somali Forces to bring an end Al shabaab threat. The AU Special Representative for Somalia and Head of AMISOM Ambassador Francisco Madeira called on the public to contribute to the stabilizing efforts of the the country.

AMISOM said AU peacekeeping troops will take utmost care during the military operations against Al shabaab in south and central Somalia to cause no harm to unarmed civilians. The AU mission is seeking a surge in troops to help the country's military control areas won back from al-Shabab, saying the Somali army has been unable to take charge as expected.

Somalia

At Least 10 Feared Killed in Explosions

At least 10 people are feared dead following two explosions in Mogadishu Monday morning. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.