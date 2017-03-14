Somalia: AMISOM Calls On People to Held End Al Shabaab Threat

The African Union Mission in Somalia known as (AMISOM) has appealed to the Somali people to continue working with AU and Somali Forces to bring an end Al shabaab threat. The AU Special Representative for Somalia and Head of AMISOM Ambassador Francisco Madeira called on the public to contribute to the stabilizing efforts of the the country.

AMISOM said AU peacekeeping troops will take utmost care during the military operations against Al shabaab in south and central Somalia to cause no harm to unarmed civilians. The AU mission is seeking a surge in troops to help the country's military control areas won back from al-Shabab, saying the Somali army has been unable to take charge as expected.