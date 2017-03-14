Somalia: Mortars Land Near Jaalle Siyad Military Academy

A number of mortar rounds were fired at Jaalle Siyad military academy, in the Capital Mogadishu on Saturday afternoon, witnesses said. Eyewitness said several mortar shells landed at residential area near Jaalle Siyad military academy, which houses to soldiers serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Casualty reports could not be confirmed, but the attack comes weeks after a salvo rammed into different villages in Mogadishu, including IDP camps near the Presidential palace.

No group has yet claimed credit for the barrage, however local police officers blamed Al Shabaab for being behind the mortar shelling targeting the military camp in Mogadishu.